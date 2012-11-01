Andrew Lucas

Patient Record Dashboard Preview

Andrew Lucas
Andrew Lucas
  • Save
Patient Record Dashboard Preview chart data ui user interface panel health medical record shadow blue tooltip bar guage dashboard panels diagram
Download color palette

Here's a sneak peak of the dashboard of the patient record. The devs are pretty close to getting this out the door now, expect full size shots and links when they do.

Also check out this shot from yesterday for some more details.

Andrew Lucas
Andrew Lucas

More by Andrew Lucas

View profile
    • Like