Dropbox for Mac OS X - Notification Redesign

I am currently trying some redesigns.

I really don't like the new Dropbox for Mac OSX notification / upload thingy, so this is my redesign.
View the originial here: http://media2.giga.de/2012/09/Dropbox-Beta-Men%C3%BC-2.png

More on http://maxlabs.de soon.

Posted on Nov 1, 2012
