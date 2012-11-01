Angelos Arnis

Music.Info logo logo final logotype branding id business music startup
This is the final logo for the music.info startup. Next step is to start building the brand of the company around the logo. For a more detailed version, check the png attached.

PS: I feel cool. Just uploaded a @2x preview woot woot

Posted on Nov 1, 2012
