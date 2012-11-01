Harlan Elam

Joust 8-Bit - 1982

Harlan Elam
Harlan Elam
Hire Me
  • Save
Joust 8-Bit - 1982 8-bit arcade game retro joust vector illustrator fun 1982 pixels art
Download color palette

Another great childhood memory from the arcades. I'm having a blast recreating these. More to come.

View all tags
Posted on Nov 1, 2012
Harlan Elam
Harlan Elam
Designer of beautiful and user-friendly digital experiences.
Hire Me

More by Harlan Elam

View profile
    • Like