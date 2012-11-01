Louis Gubitosi

Wordinaire

Louis Gubitosi
Louis Gubitosi
  • Save
Wordinaire reverse dictionary
Download color palette

playing with ideas for a new logo for Wordinaire - a reverse dictionary that lets you discover synonyms for phrases.

View all tags
Posted on Nov 1, 2012
Louis Gubitosi
Louis Gubitosi

More by Louis Gubitosi

View profile
    • Like