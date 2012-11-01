Jun-Yi Lee

Seasonal eating monthly planner, "May"

Jun-Yi Lee
Jun-Yi Lee
  • Save
Seasonal eating monthly planner, "May" illustration planner
Download color palette

Onward we march... four months to go! Trying to stay motivated :)

View all tags
Posted on Nov 1, 2012
Jun-Yi Lee
Jun-Yi Lee

More by Jun-Yi Lee

View profile
    • Like