Andrew Rutledge

3Data

Andrew Rutledge
Andrew Rutledge
  • Save
3Data 3d data pie chart spreadsheet graph data big data chart line chart table
Download color palette

Building a little data visualization for the different fashions you can view our data.

View all tags
Posted on Nov 1, 2012
Andrew Rutledge
Andrew Rutledge

More by Andrew Rutledge

View profile
    • Like