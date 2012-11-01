Justin Mezzell

2013 Robot Calendar - Nov.

2013 Robot Calendar - Nov. turkey november illustration calendar robots
Here's a peek at November for the upcoming 2013 Robot Calendar I worked on with @55 Hi's. It will be available for purchase next week on November 7th.

If you had this calendar, you could mark that down. But, you know, in the future.

Posted on Nov 1, 2012
