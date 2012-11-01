Rory Colsell

Soundscape

Rory Colsell
Rory Colsell
  • Save
Soundscape app logo sound scape soundscape
Download color palette

Logo for an exciting iOS app I am working on called Soundscape. We're not giving too much away just yet but in short it is an app that helps you follow your ears. Ooh, how cryptic... more on this soon.

Get notified when we release this app: http://getsoundscape.com

View all tags
Posted on Nov 1, 2012
Rory Colsell
Rory Colsell
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Rory Colsell

View profile
    • Like