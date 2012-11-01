Grey Jacobson

Swizzle Soda Bottle - Neck Label

Bottle neck label for specialty/boutique soda company I'm working with. Red circles will be hand stamped, colors are dictated by style of soda (cola=red, lemon-lime=green, etc.). Inspired by turn of the century soda label design.

Posted on Nov 1, 2012
