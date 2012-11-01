Michelle Kondrich

iBaby

Michelle Kondrich
Michelle Kondrich
  • Save
iBaby ibaby illustration ipod ipad iphone macbook poltergeist baby
Download color palette

The final painting from my previous WIP. Check out the whole thing on my site: michellekondrich.com.

View all tags
Posted on Nov 1, 2012
Michelle Kondrich
Michelle Kondrich

More by Michelle Kondrich

View profile
    • Like