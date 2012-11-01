Zach McNair 👋

An Alternate

An Alternate direction design book design futura dbln co
This is an alternate with a different image and a subtitle. The only thing I'm not the biggest fan is how muted the text is due to the textures on top of it, but then again, I could be crazy.

Rebound of
Tragedy to Truth
Posted on Nov 1, 2012
