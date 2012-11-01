Ray

trying to re-design my LOGO,but i don't have any ideas yet.,
This is designed as two years ago.
i'll re-design my logo again,
hmmmm....
maybe it will be red/white/blue with circle and letter R,
no more effect.
whatever..

Posted on Nov 1, 2012
