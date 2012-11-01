Pin-Bo Tsai

App Icon

Pin-Bo Tsai
Pin-Bo Tsai
Hire Me
  • Save
App Icon icon app
Download color palette

A quick icon for an app i'm working on.

View all tags
Posted on Nov 1, 2012
Pin-Bo Tsai
Pin-Bo Tsai
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Pin-Bo Tsai

View profile
    • Like