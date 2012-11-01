Geoffrey Stump

12 Musketeers calendar illustration

Geoffrey Stump
Geoffrey Stump
  • Save
12 Musketeers calendar illustration calendar halloween letter pressed october
Download color palette

12 talented designers throughout Ohio joined together to create a beautiful letter pressed calendar for 2013! Please visit http://www.12musketeers.com to take a look. If you like what you see please buy one. They're a limited edition of 200 so you better move quickly. Thanks!

View all tags
Posted on Nov 1, 2012
Geoffrey Stump
Geoffrey Stump

More by Geoffrey Stump

View profile
    • Like