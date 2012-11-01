Brent Galloway

Skills Infographic

Brent Galloway
Brent Galloway
Hire Me
  • Save
Skills Infographic skills infographic graphic data visualization line graph
Download color palette

I'm working on some visuals for my redesign's about page. My goal is to keep it simple. Feel free to leave your thoughts!

Follow me on Twitter to stay updated with what I'm currently working on!

View all tags
Posted on Nov 1, 2012
Brent Galloway
Brent Galloway
Freelance merch designer for rad bands and brands
Hire Me

More by Brent Galloway

View profile
    • Like