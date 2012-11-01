Steven Graham

MMMA v2

Steven Graham
Steven Graham
  • Save
MMMA v2 mma mixed martial arts octagon globe world planet
Download color palette

Alternate concept for an organisation aiming to promote mixed martial arts throughout the world. Brief was to create something that steered clear of the tough guy, hard core image that currently dominates the sport.

3578a425553bef4a79e70151445b2aa3
Rebound of
MMMA v1
By Steven Graham
View all tags
Posted on Nov 1, 2012
Steven Graham
Steven Graham

More by Steven Graham

View profile
    • Like