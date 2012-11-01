Kir Khachaturov

Roaming from a Megaphone

Kir Khachaturov
Kir Khachaturov
  • Save
Roaming from a Megaphone infodesign illustration map
Download color palette

Illustration for the Russian mobile operator

View all tags
Posted on Nov 1, 2012
Kir Khachaturov
Kir Khachaturov

More by Kir Khachaturov

View profile
    • Like