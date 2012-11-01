Jimmy Nordlund

This coming Tuesday we're having the third Göteborg Dribbble Meetup – this time held at the Elabs office. There will be food, drinks and maybe some ping pong. If you're in the Gothenburg area you should drop by.

Details and sign up here.

Posted on Nov 1, 2012
