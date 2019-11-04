SPARK app redesign

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Happy monday!
We’re so excited to present the completely new interface design for SPARK - fully electric car sharing company in Lithuania, Bulgaria and Romania! ⚡️
Our team gave their whole hearts making UX and UI changes to improve user experience and elevate the app’s design. It was definitely a challenge redesigning the whole app, while still making sure that the new design won’t interfere the users’ habits formed by the older app version.
Here’s a shot showing some of the main functionalities as the city map with available cars, car reservation window and etc.
Hit the L key if you like and download the SPARK app in App Store and Google Play.
—
Be sure to visit @Mediapark to checkout more of our work. Also, you can follow us on Facebook , Instagram and Youtube or drop us a line at hello@mediapark.com.