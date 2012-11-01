Kevin Koesnodihardjo

Hybrid Battleship WIP

Kevin Koesnodihardjo
Kevin Koesnodihardjo
  • Save
Hybrid Battleship WIP battleship hybrid tank shield land ship illustration
Download color palette

Practicing to make digital art that uses no linework, also new rendering style. Go here for full preview: http://goo.gl/t0gUf

View all tags
Posted on Nov 1, 2012
Kevin Koesnodihardjo
Kevin Koesnodihardjo

More by Kevin Koesnodihardjo

View profile
    • Like