Kevin Koesnodihardjo

Space Type Test 001 Final 01 Resize Resize

Kevin Koesnodihardjo
Kevin Koesnodihardjo
  • Save
Space Type Test 001 Final 01 Resize Resize mech mecha machine robot space prototype illustration
Download color palette

A Space Type Mech prototype done for my board game project. go here to see full preview: http://goo.gl/Q24CE

View all tags
Posted on Nov 1, 2012
Kevin Koesnodihardjo
Kevin Koesnodihardjo

More by Kevin Koesnodihardjo

View profile
    • Like