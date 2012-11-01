Oleg Turbaba

Halloween

Oleg Turbaba
Oleg Turbaba
  • Save
Halloween halloween pumpkin orange japan japanese newstyle like heart star
Download color palette

Some practice with shape & styles

View all tags
Posted on Nov 1, 2012
Oleg Turbaba
Oleg Turbaba
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Oleg Turbaba

View profile
    • Like