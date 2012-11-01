Andrey ✪ Antar

A.Pozharov | Mokume Gane

A.Pozharov | Mokume Gane mokume gane logo logotype identity minimal swiss jewelry gold
Mokume-gane (木目金 Mokumegane) sometimes spelled Mokume-game, although this appears to be an erroneous variant; is a mixed-metal laminate with distinctive layered patterns. The translated meaning is burl metal. The name was borrowed from one type of pattern created in the forging of swords and other edged weapons.

More on http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mokume-gane

Posted on Nov 1, 2012
