Launchpad

Launchpad illustration rocket buildings launchpad clouds sky mountains
Working on a website based illustration. Nice and simple shapes, but trying to pack some detail in.

Eventually will end up adding some subtle texture.

Posted on Nov 1, 2012
illustrator sometimes animating
