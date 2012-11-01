Jan Kovařík

Glyphicons 1.7

Glyphicons 1.7 iphone icons ipad symbols font css otf ttf svg monochromatic black pictograms simple gray ios apple swiss retina
The biggest update since the first GLYPHICONS! The latest version of GLYPHICONS 1.7 in small size is ready for download on http://GLYPHICONS.com/ for free as usual. Also I hope that you can find all new Halflings inside great Bootstrap from Twitter soon: http://twitter.github.com/bootstrap/base-css.html#icons

The most important changes:

(!) a new font format
(!) new CSS and SVG sprites
(!) Halflings in vectors

* many icons were fixed/updated because of their new font format
* all Halflings names of the icons were synced with the names of Bootstrap

