The biggest update since the first GLYPHICONS! The latest version of GLYPHICONS 1.7 in small size is ready for download on http://GLYPHICONS.com/ for free as usual. Also I hope that you can find all new Halflings inside great Bootstrap from Twitter soon: http://twitter.github.com/bootstrap/base-css.html#icons

The most important changes:

(!) a new font format

(!) new CSS and SVG sprites

(!) Halflings in vectors

* many icons were fixed/updated because of their new font format

* all Halflings names of the icons were synced with the names of Bootstrap