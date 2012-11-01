👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
The biggest update since the first GLYPHICONS! The latest version of GLYPHICONS 1.7 in small size is ready for download on http://GLYPHICONS.com/ for free as usual. Also I hope that you can find all new Halflings inside great Bootstrap from Twitter soon: http://twitter.github.com/bootstrap/base-css.html#icons
The most important changes:
(!) a new font format
(!) new CSS and SVG sprites
(!) Halflings in vectors
* many icons were fixed/updated because of their new font format
* all Halflings names of the icons were synced with the names of Bootstrap