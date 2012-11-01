Eivind Borgersen

Login Form

Eivind Borgersen
Eivind Borgersen
  • Save
Login Form login form simplistic clean minimal
Download color palette

A simple login widget I'm working on for a client website.

View all tags
Posted on Nov 1, 2012
Eivind Borgersen
Eivind Borgersen

More by Eivind Borgersen

View profile
    • Like