12 Musketeers - 2013 - Website

12 Musketeers - 2013 - Website
After a great deal of effort I am proud to reveal the 12 Musketeers 2013 Calendar Project. 12 designers and friends in Ohio joined together to create a letter pressed calendar for the new year.

Please visit http://www.12musketeers.com to take a look. If you like what you see please buy one. They're a limited edition of 200 so you better move quickly.

Posted on Oct 31, 2012
