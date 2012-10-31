Noah Read

Mind Vault Icon Initial Sketch

Noah Read
Noah Read
Hire Me
  • Save
Mind Vault Icon Initial Sketch sketch icon concept
Download color palette

This is the initial sketch I made for the Mind Vault icon.

Mind Vault is available on the App Store.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 31, 2012
Noah Read
Noah Read
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Noah Read

View profile
    • Like