Scot Criswell

Responsive portfolio

Scot Criswell
Scot Criswell
  • Save
Responsive portfolio responsive blue logo futura white space orange browser screenshot
Download color palette

Finishing up my site and said screw it, may as well be responsive. Quite a challenge, but learning a ton. We're fortunate that we have the tools and people who are willing to share their knowledge.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 31, 2012
Scot Criswell
Scot Criswell

More by Scot Criswell

View profile
    • Like