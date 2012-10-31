Larry Thacker

Sh-Sh-Shudio

Sh-Sh-Shudio illustration doodles polaroid
Q.what happens when you end up in your backyard shed to do a little work? you can't look yourself in the eye and say it is a studio // and shed just cheapens the experience...

A. Shudio : part shed / part studio with all the fun of both in one.

Posted on Oct 31, 2012
