Kyle Conrad

Simple Site Redesign

Kyle Conrad
Kyle Conrad
  • Save
Simple Site Redesign website redesign red
Download color palette

Redesigning the site again. Simpler, this time. No parallax or fancy effects. Just honest to goodness design, clean fonts, nice colors. How special.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 31, 2012
Kyle Conrad
Kyle Conrad

More by Kyle Conrad

View profile
    • Like