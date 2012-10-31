Meghan Thome

Captain Ottmerica

Meghan Thome
Meghan Thome
  • Save
Captain Ottmerica aiga illustration otter avengers captain america
Download color palette

This little guy adorned our AIGA Student Group Halloween poster. See the full poster at http://payload87.cargocollective.com/1/8/281804/4058354/ottercaptainamerica.jpg.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 31, 2012
Meghan Thome
Meghan Thome

More by Meghan Thome

View profile
    • Like