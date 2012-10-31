Bob Mosquito

The Fers

Bob Mosquito
Bob Mosquito
  • Save
The Fers thefers the fers keen commander keen 8bit retrogames gamers tee teedesign bobmosquito bob-mosquito bob mosquito
Download color palette

Another piece for a client. Maybe you get the reference. ;)

Bob Mosquito
Bob Mosquito

More by Bob Mosquito

View profile
    • Like