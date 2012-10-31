Tyler Townley

City of Port Angeles

City of Port Angeles illustration boat mountains water
I recently went backpacking in Olympic National Park in Washington State. While making my way through the area I passed a sign with this illustration on it and thought it was sharp. Messed around in Illustrator and recreated it from a photo I snapped.

Posted on Oct 31, 2012
