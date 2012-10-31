Matt Will

Graduation announcements

graduation pencil xacto cap
The beginning of what will eventually be a letter pressed graduation announcement coaster. The x-acto with the blood represents when I sliced my finger open with an x-acto knife and recieved 8 stitches while cutting down letterpress paper. Ah college.....

Posted on Oct 31, 2012
