Nikita Prokhorov

Another Ambigram

Nikita Prokhorov
Nikita Prokhorov
Hire Me
  • Save
Another Ambigram lettering typography hand lettering ambigram texture typefight
Download color palette

Just started randomly sketching while looking at some of the recent Typefights. And...this is the result.

F6e9814533657bde2338d93c954f9e4d
Rebound of
Go away Sandy!
By Nikita Prokhorov
View all tags
Posted on Oct 31, 2012
Nikita Prokhorov
Nikita Prokhorov
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Nikita Prokhorov

View profile
    • Like