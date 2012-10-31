Ricky Linn

All About Vasectomy

All About Vasectomy
One of the pamphlets that PP publishes as part of their educational series. Gave it a little facelift.

The men because it's about... men. The house because it's to do with the home/family. The sperm because well... yeah. And the mountain/desert because they're now... barren.

Posted on Oct 31, 2012
