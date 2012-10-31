Christine Røde

Dorothy Parker's Sharp Tongue

Christine Røde
Christine Røde
  • Save
Dorothy Parker's Sharp Tongue screenprint label whiskey liquor packaging silver
Download color palette

Screenprinted labels for my whiskey in metallic silver. Looks sharp, but I think I'm going to have give gold a try too before I make up my mind.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 31, 2012
Christine Røde
Christine Røde

More by Christine Røde

View profile
    • Like