Craig John

Toxic

Craig John
Craig John
  • Save
Toxic toxic photoshop cd cd cover design photo metal band fire dark
Download color palette

Finished this now. so pleased with the piece. Back turned out great too :)

2282d5444ba0f029c32f88267ec9318c
Rebound of
Toxic Overkill
By Craig John
View all tags
Posted on Oct 31, 2012
Craig John
Craig John

More by Craig John

View profile
    • Like