Happy Halloween!

Happy Halloween! halloween moster zombie pumpkin tree spooky ben
This is the full scene of the monster hand still I had done a little bit ago. I completed the full animation, check it out here!

https://vimeo.com/52578641

Let me know what you think!

Posted on Oct 31, 2012
