Interfacey Stuff

It's been a while since I uploaded some interface/ui stuff. Fi makes me do all kinds of eye-candy shit all the time...(1st world problems)

So here's something I'm currently working on as a freelance project.
I'm really steering away from too much effects in my work nowadays.

Posted on Oct 31, 2012
