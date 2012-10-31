allan berger

Referral Blueprint

Working on the images of the growth engineering ebook. This blueprint is symbolic for services that have great referral strategies. the k-factor = rate of growth, a k-factor greater than one indicates exponential growth.
this section of the book shows how a great product combined with a viral loop can bring your customer acquisition cost down to zero.

