Jennifer Lucey-Brzoza

MB

Jennifer Lucey-Brzoza
Jennifer Lucey-Brzoza
Hire Me
  • Save
MB logo branding identity
Download color palette

A logo refresh I did a while back for a local chain of supermarkets.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 31, 2012
Jennifer Lucey-Brzoza
Jennifer Lucey-Brzoza
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Jennifer Lucey-Brzoza

View profile
    • Like