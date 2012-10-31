Allison Elizabeth Bosworth

New MonsterAllie business cards!

Allison Elizabeth Bosworth
Allison Elizabeth Bosworth
Hire Me
  • Save
New MonsterAllie business cards! business card monster branding design typography icon logo mark
Download color palette

These just came in today, so excited!

View all tags
Posted on Oct 31, 2012
Allison Elizabeth Bosworth
Allison Elizabeth Bosworth
Always in design mode, trying new things!
Hire Me

More by Allison Elizabeth Bosworth

View profile
    • Like