Chuck Gibson

Lisa button

Chuck Gibson
Chuck Gibson
Hire Me
  • Save
Lisa button ios interface button psd photoshop heart girl apple
Download color palette

Imaginary interface where I could give a heart to a pretty girl a day.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 31, 2012
Chuck Gibson
Chuck Gibson
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Chuck Gibson

View profile
    • Like