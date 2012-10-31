Allison Elizabeth Bosworth

Monster Halloween Window Drape

Monster Halloween Window Drape
Threw a bunch of these together for multiple windows for our studio Halloween party! Made out of felt and hot-glued on to muslin fabric :-)

Posted on Oct 31, 2012
Always in design mode, trying new things!
