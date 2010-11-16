Steve McKinney

Drivesafe

Drivesafe orange grunge
For a competition, which I'm praying I win because my work will be then be out there for the whole of Manchester to see :) (besides the prize I want to win most for my work being out there), we have to come up with branding and make a landing page – for the 17th, time is against me to make it great, but I was told late about it!

Posted on Nov 16, 2010
