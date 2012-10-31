Kirk Shelton

KGS

Kirk Shelton
Kirk Shelton
  • Save
KGS kgs graffiti logo red 3d scribble
Download color palette

Idea for a logo for myself. KGS are my initials.

I hate trying to make stuff for myself. what do you all think?

View all tags
Posted on Oct 31, 2012
Kirk Shelton
Kirk Shelton

More by Kirk Shelton

View profile
    • Like