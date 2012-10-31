Tad Carpenter

Publix 2012 Halloween Campaign

Happy Halloween Y'all!
I teamed up with the grocery store chain Publix to develop their 2012 Halloween campaign. Check it out, happy trick or treating!

http://tadcarpenter.com/blog/publix-halloween-campaign/

Posted on Oct 31, 2012
Designer & partner at Carpenter Collective, a brand studio.
